Do not miss out on these Ilish festivals in Kolkata

You can indulge in the Ilish paturi platter with mustard –marinated hilsa steamed in a banana leaf or the aromatic Ilish macher biryani, or Doi Ilish at the Ilish Haat at Maple at Club Verde.
What: Ilish Haat
Where: Maple, Club Verde
When: till August 31, 2024
Price: Rs 1200+ for two
The Ahare Bahare Ilish Sundori, the ongoing food festival at Ecohub also invites you to partake in dishes like Ilish Sorshe bhapa platter with mustard-steamed hilsa, the Ilish Begun er Jhol Platter with hilsa in an eggplant-tempered broth or Ilish fry & khichuri platter to relish the fish in the monsoons, and more.
What: Ahare Bahare Ilish Shundori
Where: Ecohub
When: till August 31, 2024
Timing: 12:30 pm – 3:20 pm (Lunch) / 7:30 pm – 10:30 pm (Dinner)
Price: Rs 1200+ for two