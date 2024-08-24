Kolkata

Do not miss out on these Ilish festivals in Kolkata

Happening until the end of this month, taste the best of the fish delicacies while the season is still there
You can indulge in the Ilish paturi platter with mustard –marinated hilsa steamed in a banana leaf or the aromatic Ilish macher biryani, or Doi Ilish at the Ilish Haat at Maple at Club Verde.

What: Ilish Haat

Where:  Maple, Club Verde

When: till August 31, 2024

Price: Rs 1200+ for two

The Ahare Bahare Ilish Sundori, the ongoing food festival at Ecohub also invites you to partake in dishes like Ilish Sorshe bhapa platter with mustard-steamed hilsa, the Ilish Begun er Jhol Platter with hilsa in an eggplant-tempered broth or Ilish fry & khichuri platter to relish the fish in the monsoons, and more.

Do not miss out on these Ilish festivals in Kolkata
What: Ahare Bahare Ilish Shundori

Where: Ecohub

When: till August 31, 2024

Timing: 12:30 pm – 3:20 pm (Lunch) / 7:30 pm – 10:30 pm (Dinner)

Price: Rs 1200+ for two

Kolkata
Food Festival
Hilsa Festival
Ilish Festival

