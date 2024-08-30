This lifestyle pop-up is back in Kolkata to spread festive cheer

Kolkata

Beginning your Puja shopping or looking for budget finds head over to The Trunk – Pujo Edit to find an array of home-grown brands and local NGO’s showcase their latest collections. From apparels to jewellery and skincare, to home linens and hand-made artistic trinkets and more, find them all. Of course, when you feel hungry while browsing, there’s also a table-stop to refuel your tummies and start shopping again. Curated by Sayati Das some of the participating brands include, Ek Tara Creates, Rustic Routes, Big Leap, Anjali, Ramdhanu, Bake Clay, Gemini, Itigolpo, Noodle Doodle, Scrub Naturals, and August Born. With over 40+ brands to choose from, this is one lifestyle exhibition that you cannot miss this weekend.

What: The Trunk – Pujo Edit

Where: The Villa at Mandeville

Address: 8 Mandeville Gardens, Ballygunge

When: Aug 31 – Sep 1, 2024

Timings: noon to 8 pm

Open to all. Free Entry

