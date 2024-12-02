This one-of-a-kind performing arts festival returns to Kolkata for its tenth edition from December 10

The Sapphire Creations Dance Company is one of the most innovative organisations in the field of performing arts today. Not only do they come up with magical productions weaving storytelling, narrative, and questioning the norms, but they also curate or collaborate with some of the most interesting festivals that bring national and international artistes and their talents to the Kolkata audience. One such endeavour is the INTERFACE Ed X 2024 in collaboration with Ministry of Culture, Government of India, which will take place from December 10-12 and multiple venues.
Festival director Sudarshan Chakravorty mentions, “In an industrial and societal context, where categorization leads to restrictive frameworks that shape artistic expression, INTERFACE| EdX attempts to address this by encouraging multidisciplinary, hybrid, and collaborative artistic forms. By challenging prevailing norms in performance, INTERFACE| Ed X seeks to interrogate structures that marginalize certain voices and narratives within dance. An honest effort is made to embrace diversity, difference, and intersectionality within the arts. This approach represents a movement towards democratizing dance, giving every artiste a voice and a space to be seen, regardless of background, identity, or ability.”
The festival, which is Eastern India’s First International dance Biennial started in 2002 to celebrate the 10th anniversary of Sapphire Creations Dance Company, will be hosting thought-provoking performances. While the LA HORDE/ Ballet National de Marseille, France puts up To The Bone at Alliance Francaise du Bengale, Park Mansion Terrace on Dec 10; Maya Dance Theatre and Under the Bridge Collective, Singapore will be performing Random Chapters and Sapphire Creations Dance Company with Dipannita Acharya, Chandrima Bhattacharya, and Joy Sankar will put up their much acclaimed Kitareba at Gyan Mancha on Dec 11; and performances by the Young Performers Forum with artistes from France, Singapore, Poland, and India; and Michel Casanovas’ Impromptu Wind will be taking place at CIMA Art Gallery on December 12.
For more information and registration please check the official website.