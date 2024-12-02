This one-of-a-kind performing arts festival returns to Kolkata for its tenth edition from December 10

The festival, which is Eastern India’s First International dance Biennial started in 2002 to celebrate the 10th anniversary of Sapphire Creations Dance Company, will be hosting thought-provoking performances. While the LA HORDE/ Ballet National de Marseille, France puts up To The Bone at Alliance Francaise du Bengale, Park Mansion Terrace on Dec 10; Maya Dance Theatre and Under the Bridge Collective, Singapore will be performing Random Chapters and Sapphire Creations Dance Company with Dipannita Acharya, Chandrima Bhattacharya, and Joy Sankar will put up their much acclaimed Kitareba at Gyan Mancha on Dec 11; and performances by the Young Performers Forum with artistes from France, Singapore, Poland, and India; and Michel Casanovas’ Impromptu Wind will be taking place at CIMA Art Gallery on December 12.

For more information and registration please check the official website.