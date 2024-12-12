Prateek Kuhad’s Silhouettes Tour to light up Kolkata

The sensational singer-songwriter Prateek Kuhad is bringing his Silhouettes Tour to the city. This much-awaited event promises an unforgettable evening of soul-stirring melodies and electrifying performances. Catch Prateek Kuhad live on Saturday, December 14, 2024, 6.00 pm onwards at Aquatica, one of the city’s premier open-air venues.

Known for hits like Kho Gaye Hum Kahan, Kasoor, Cold/Mess, and Khone Do, Prateek’s music effortlessly resonates across genres, touching hearts with themes of love, self-discovery, and introspection. Having already mesmerised audiences across six cities, the Silhouettes Tour now comes to Kolkata to spread its magic. With his unique blend of Hindi and English tracks, Prateek Kuhad is all set to create an evening of musical euphoria.