Get close to the art and beauty of Japanese dolls at this Kolkata exhibition

Interestingly, for a better understanding of the varied use of dolls in Japanese culture, the displays have been segregated into four sections. The primary way is to use dolls to pray for children’s growth. Under this section one would even find shapes of dolls instead of the actual figurines that one is so used to seeing. Many of the dolls come with plushy dresses and some in sets to depict different actions. From figurines of musicians to the first Emperor of Japan to female servants of the Edo period, these dolls help in recollecting the rich cultural history of the Kingdom and are relevant and interesting methods to familiarise one with the heritage and tradition.