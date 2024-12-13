Get close to the art and beauty of Japanese dolls at this Kolkata exhibition

As we stepped into the Ningyo exhibition gallery, what caught our eyes were different forms of Japanese dolls arranged beautifully all over. What stood out were their looks in bright and vibrant colours, or their makes –some with layers of paper and even wood! Organised by The Japan Foundation that carefully selected 67 dolls for display and held in collaboration with the Consulate-General of Japan in Kolkata, the exhibition is being held at Indian Museum.
Interestingly, for a better understanding of the varied use of dolls in Japanese culture, the displays have been segregated into four sections. The primary way is to use dolls to pray for children’s growth. Under this section one would even find shapes of dolls instead of the actual figurines that one is so used to seeing. Many of the dolls come with plushy dresses and some in sets to depict different actions. From figurines of musicians to the first Emperor of Japan to female servants of the Edo period, these dolls help in recollecting the rich cultural history of the Kingdom and are relevant and interesting methods to familiarise one with the heritage and tradition.
The second segment is Ningyo as fine art. Under this the doll figures are usually modeled after ‘plump baby boys’ and they were used as presents in the court. Some of them are made with gold paint or even created by Buddhist sculptures. These comprise several types’ names Gosho, Saga, and Nara but what captures the attention the most are the Isho Ningyo with extravagant costumes made with hand-woven fabrics with finer details. Many of these find its place in pop-culture and are collected as showpieces in homes.
With the evolution of the society, Ningyo finds a place in the folk culture of the social fabric. Made with clay, wood (Kokeshi) or even layering of paper (Miharu Ningyo or Takasaki Daruma), these started reflecting side occupations in the rural society.
And lastly, Japanese dolls find its way in pop-culture today. Many are used as collectables, although their looks slightly differ from the traditional ones. Some of them like Joruri Ningyo are large dolls which are used for puppetry shows as well.
The exhibition is a unique way of telling the cultural evolution of Japan through the Ningyo displays which are accompanied by title cards to gather more information about each piece. Detailed, colourful, unique and informative, this is one exhibition that should not be missed.
What: Ningyo (Art and Beauty of Japanese Dolls)
Where: Indian Museum, 1st floor
When: till December 22, 2024