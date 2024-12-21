Pt. Tanmoy Bose
Celebrate the 17th Pt. A. Kanan & Vidushi Malabika Kanan Memorial Festival 2024 in Kolkata

Experience an evening of Indian Classical music with legendary performances and a special honour for tabla maestro Pt. Kumar Bose
Suromurchhana US and Suromurchhana Kolkata are hosting the 17th Pt. A. Kanan and Vidushi Malabika Kanan Memorial Festival 2024. A celebration of Indian classical music, this festival is dedicated to the legacy of Pt. A. Kanan and Vidushi Malabika Kanan, envisioned by the latter and nurtured under the guidance of renowned vocalist Pt. Sanjoy Banerjee.

This year’s highlight is the presentation of the Pt. A. Kanan & Vidushi Malabika Kanan Memorial Award 2024 to tabla maestro Pt. Kumar Bose for his outstanding contributions to the world of music.

The festival will feature mesmerising performances by:

  • Sarod virtuoso Pt. Prattyush Banerjee and tabla maestro Pt. Tanmoy Bose

  • Sitarist Pt. Ashim Chowdhury with Sri. Subhajyoti Guha on tabla

  • Vocalist Pt. Shantanu Bhattacharyya accompanied by Pt. Parimal Chakrabarty on tabla and Smt. Rupashree Bhattacharya on harmonium

  • A special tabla solo by Pt. Kumar Bose, joined by Sri. Hiranmoy Mitra on harmonium and Sri. Rohen Bose on tabla

When: December 21, 2024
Time: 3 pm to 9 pm
Where: Uttam Mancha

