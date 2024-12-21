Fun things to do in Kolkata this festive week!

This powerful play juxtaposes Rohit Vemula’s tragic story with Shambook from the Ramayana, addressing India’s caste inequalities. Combining evocative set design, music, and poignant performances, it critiques long-standing social evils. Directed with passion, this production highlights the need for inclusivity and equity. Organised by Ashoknagar Nattyamukh, the play starts at 6:30 pm. Tickets available online.