Fun things to do in Kolkata this festive week!

This powerful play juxtaposes Rohit Vemula’s tragic story with Shambook from the Ramayana, addressing India’s caste inequalities. Combining evocative set design, music, and poignant performances, it critiques long-standing social evils. Directed with passion, this production highlights the need for inclusivity and equity. Organised by Ashoknagar Nattyamukh, the play starts at 6:30 pm. Tickets available online.
Punjabi music sensation Karan Aujla brings his It Was All A Dream World Tour to Kolkata! Expect electrifying performances of chart-toppers like ‘Softly’ and ‘Winning Speech’. Known for his powerful voice and dynamic stage presence, Aujla promises an unforgettable night. The concert begins at 7 pm. Tickets available online.
Celebrate Christmas with legendary musician Kabir Suman performing Bengali Khayal Sangeet. Relive timeless classics like Tomake Chai and Haal Cherona Bondhu while Suman shares his journey through music. This soulful concert is a must for Bengali music lovers. Catch it at Kala Kunj Auditorium, 6:30 pm onwards. Tickets available online.
Witness the timeless Greek tragedy Antigone, where defiance and duty collide. Featuring Debshankar Halder and Turna Das, this performance explores themes of power, love, and loss. Don’t miss this riveting tale of rebellion and consequence at Kalamandir Auditorium, 1:30 pm onwards. Tickets available online.