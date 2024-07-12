Kolkata
Are you ready to treat your tastebuds to Cantonese cuisine in Kolkata this week?
Check out what's in store for you at the 'Cantonese Culinary Experience'
From the Philadelphia Cream Cheese Corn Dim Sum to Gua Bao Taiwanese Pork Belly Buns or the Prawns Har Gaw, the exotic delicacies being offered at the Dim Sum Festival at Nori, The Westin Kolkata Rajarhat, cannot be missed. Held between July 12 – 22, the expert chefs of the restaurant have meticulously curated a menu that would give the food lovers of the city a wholsesome experience of the cuisine. From select ingredients to authentic flavours, everything has been kept in mind.
What: Dim Sum Festival
Where: Nori, The Westin Kolkata Rajarhat
When: July 12- 22, 2024
Timing: Lunch (12:30 pm – 3:30 pm) / Dinner (7:30 pm – 10:30 pm)
Reservation: +91 7978735117