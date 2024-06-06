Here's what you can do around Kolkata this week

Check out what you can do in Kolkata around this week.
Head over to the Waypoint café at Sarat Bose Road to witness the art exhibition, Re-Imaginings, by Jael Siliman. Her artworks reflect her ideas of feminism, gender equality and women’s rights. The exhibition is on display from Tuesday to Sunday till June 16. Open to all.
Four Coins Café gets a revamped look with better interiors and new additions to the menu. From its sleek and cosy décor to the vibrant charming instagrammable corners, it is all open for its patrons now. While there, do taste some of the snackable items like Mutton Cutlet, Chicken Diana, Chilli Lime Mojito or the Daab Mojito.
Head over to Romaania to get a taste of its new multi-cuisine menu. The idea of the new menu is to offer a variety of choices at an affordable rate to its patrons. From Pink Strawberry Smoothie or Cardamom Butter Milk Shake to a variety of cocktails, to Poached Beetroot and Caramelized Goat Cheese Salad to Fillo Cheese Parcel, Bosphorus Grilled Fish, Mushroom Sour Dough to Smashed Avacado with Feta SourDough there’s a lot to catch up on.
Listen to Iman Chakraborty and Shouvik Bhattacharya as they take you on a journey of poetry and music through their mesmersing performance at Mahajati Sadan. The event starts at 6 pm and tickets are available online.
If you want to experience some good jazz music then visit Skinny Mo’s Jazz club for a performance by The Joey van Leeuwen Trio. Comprising Joey van Leeuwen on drums, Rachma Lim on piano, and Dhani Muniz on bass, the musical evening promises to bring American Jazz to this stage in Kolkata. The event starts at 8 pm and tickets are available online.
Make a stop at the Academy of Fine Arts to witness the play Chayapother Seshey. This horror-comedy, through its narrative, talks about the core values of existence and gives rise to hope for a better future. Starring Goutam Halder, Sohan Bandopadhyay, and others, the play begins at 6:30 pm. Tickets available online.
If you want to see the writings of Ismat Chugtai being performed on stage then do not miss out on the performance Kaagaz Ke Gubbare directed by Anubha Fatehpuria. The performance is an amalgamation of six short stories namely Kunwari, Ek Shauhar Ke Khatir, Chhui Mui, Gharwali, Pesha, and Ghoonghat expressed through a blend of readings, performance, percussions and songs. Held at the Kolkata Centre for Creativity, it begins at 6:30 pm. Tickets available online.