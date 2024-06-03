Check out the new ‘tea cocktail’ menu at this fine diner in Kolkata

Husna Tara Prakash, from Glenburn Tea Estate throws light on the Spring Trail that took place in April and also about the sprawling tea estate in Darjeeling. She reveals, “The Spring Trail is one of the most exciting things we have done, of late. Glenburn is a 1600 acre Tea Estate up in Darjeeling. The Trail happened in the first weekend of April. Everybody travelled up to Darjeeling. The chefs went into a local market in Kalimpong and our forests and foraged for some ingredients. They produced a delicious Nepali thali meal that was paired with an interesting cocktail. A meal was curated by Chef Vanshika, one by Chef Shaun Kenworthy which was centred on tea. What happened during the trail was that they went to our herb and vegetable gardens and picked all these botanicals and created infusions.”

She further adds, “Calcutta is sensitive about tea but the sad thing is that nobody is really trying to protect tea. It’s a beverage that is dying, especially Darjeeling Tea, because not enough people are drinking it; and also there is fake Darjeeling tea in the world. A lot of tea estates are selling out. Glenburn hopes to be the last one standing and be a beacon of Darjeeling Tea.”