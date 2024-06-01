This retro diner in Kolkata is hosting a Goan food festival

Have you been dreaming of enjoying a cool drink along with seafood on the beaches of Goa but finding it difficult to leave the city in this scorching weather? Then why not make a quick trip to the retro diner Chapter 2 and indulge yourself in their ongoing Goan Food Festival curated by Maria Fernandes. Indulge went check it out too!
“Everyone goes for a vacation to Goa. They go for the beaches and the carnivals and food festival. And this year has been so hot that nobody wants to travel. So when Chapter 2 told me that they wanted to have the Goan Food Festival, I was really excited about it.” says Maria at the onset.
The menu has been curated with over 20 delicious dishes comprising fresh seafood, pork, beef, chicken and of course enough for a vegetarian fare. She mentions, “Some of the items in the menu that you see are very exquisite. You find them in Goa but not in the normal menu of restaurants serving Goan food in Kolkata. You have the Pork Sorpotel, Fish Rawa Fry, Pomfret Recheado, Chorizo Pulao. And not to forget that after you eat everything there’s a very good sweet dessert called Bebinca.”
With live musicians playing feet-tapping Goan music the ambience will completely transport you to the city. Before signing off she reveals,“It makes me really happy to see that all the guests are enjoying and we hope that everyone in Kolkata comes and enjoys it.”
We started off our lunch with the Squid Butter Pepper Garlic, which was the perfect snack on the menu. The crunchiness of the fried squid along with the aroma of butter and garlic made the dish all the more alluring to the senses. Then we moved on to the mains with Chorizo Pulao with Salad. The chunky pieces of meat in the wholesome rice made for a great dish. The meat was soft and perfectly cooked and added the extra flavour to the rice. To top of the meal, we bit into large bites of Bebinca. This dessert was apt in its sweetness and not overtly done. The entire course oozed Goan culture and traditional flavour with each bite and we definitely recommend a visit till the festival lasts.
Meal for two (approx.): INR 1800 onwards. Till June 17. At Chapter 2, Southern Avenue.