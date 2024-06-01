This retro diner in Kolkata is hosting a Goan food festival

Have you been dreaming of enjoying a cool drink along with seafood on the beaches of Goa but finding it difficult to leave the city in this scorching weather? Then why not make a quick trip to the retro diner Chapter 2 and indulge yourself in their ongoing Goan Food Festival curated by Maria Fernandes. Indulge went check it out too!

“Everyone goes for a vacation to Goa. They go for the beaches and the carnivals and food festival. And this year has been so hot that nobody wants to travel. So when Chapter 2 told me that they wanted to have the Goan Food Festival, I was really excited about it.” says Maria at the onset.