Spot this Kolkata icon in its Australian elements around the city

If you happen to be around the tram lines of the city and spot this beautifully decorated tram, then remember Australia is calling you for a vacation. An initiative of the Australian Consulate-General in Kolkata, this iconic heritage of the city has been decked up in the elements of Australia to promote tourism. It was inaugurated by Australian- Consul General Hugh Boylan with chief guest actor Raima Sen at the Esplanade Tram Depot.
The tram is beautifully decorated inside and outside. While you would find snaps of iconic Australian tourist destinations like the Sydney Opera House to Sydney Harbour Bridge and even the ferries; the interior is complete with a kangaroo and koala, identified as icons of the continent. This one-bogey tram can accommodate around 30 (approx) people at a time and can be seen travelling between Esplanade depot to Shyambazaar for the next one month.
Hugh Boylan comments, "India is Australia's fastest -growing and second largest diaspora community- an integral part of Australia's rich cultural tapestry. India is among the fastest growing markets for Australian tourism. Indians come to Australia to visit family and friends, to study, and to see wonderful tourist sites. This tram showcases just some of what we have to offer and I hope it will encourage more people to ' Come and Say G'Day' and visit Australia."
Raima too expressed her wish to visit the country saying it is on her bucket list. The actor struck a pose with the tram as well. It is interesting to note that the tram was chosen as a medium of communication since it forms a common link between Kolkata and Australia, with the latter having its own extensive tramline system.
After making its maiden voyage with distinguished dignitaries, the tram will now ply for the general public. In case you want to be accompanied by koalas and kangaroos on your way to work, school, or just about anywhere, then do not miss this opportunity.