Spot this Kolkata icon in its Australian elements around the city

The tram is beautifully decorated inside and outside. While you would find snaps of iconic Australian tourist destinations like the Sydney Opera House to Sydney Harbour Bridge and even the ferries; the interior is complete with a kangaroo and koala, identified as icons of the continent. This one-bogey tram can accommodate around 30 (approx) people at a time and can be seen travelling between Esplanade depot to Shyambazaar for the next one month.