A first timer’s guide to Jim Murray’s Whiskey Tasting

The step that comes first is selecting the whiskey. When asked where to begin, Murray comments, “If you are new to whiskey don’t let anyone tell you that something is a start to whiskey. Go Anywhere! And then see where the road takes you and keep on experimenting. Every single whiskey is a starter.”

Interestingly, we were asked to pick up a glass in front of us, and not swirl it at all. Just a slight sniff to get an idea of the smell and a slight taste in the beginning to wet the mouth was all that was required. But the catch was, to spit it out right after. The next round had us take another sip, hold it for a while to taste the flavour profiles and then spit it out again. The varied flavour profiles ranged from sweet to spicy and mild.