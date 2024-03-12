Kolkata

Enjoy the soulful music of Music Misters band at Monkey Bar

Do not miss out on this mid-week extravaganza
Head over to Monkey Bar Kolkata to enjoy the beats of the band Music Misters. Do not miss out on this soulful Thursday night and be a part of this unforgettable musical experience with your gang. Music Misters is a Western Cover Band which was formed by Dominic Kleinman and Tarquin Dsouza. With good music follows good food. So, dig into their signature dishes like Cheesey Pao Bhaji, Butterfly Chicken, or drinks like Pom Pom Cola, Toast to Calcutta.

What: Stirry Nights

Where: Monkey Bar Kolkata

When: March 14, 2024

Timing: 9 pm onwards

Reservation: +91 8420309813

