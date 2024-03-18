Head over to this Spring Summer pop-up for retail therapy

Looking for some retail therapy for a healthy mind and an envious wardrobe? Check out Spring & Summer seasonal splendor, a fashion and lifestyle extravaganza presented by The Maple by Rinki Sureka at The Bhawanipur House on March 19 and 20. Curated by Preeti Jagwani, the lifestyle pop-up showcases an array of luxe local labels. From trendy apparels to elegant silverware, luxurious skincare to delicious bite-sized treats, one would find them all.