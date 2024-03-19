Finish your last-minute Holi shopping at the Holifest Bazaar
Finish your last-minute Holi shopping at the Holifest Bazaar

Check out cool t-shirts, wellness products, home-baked goodies, décor items and more

With Holi approaching, everyone is looking around for the perfect pieces for their wardrobes, or to add to the décor of their homes, not to mention the innumerous gifts that one has to keep a lookout for. For all your shopping needs, visit the Holifest Bazaar at the Mugshot Café on March 23 and 24 organised by The Studio Bangla, where several home-grown brands will be participating. Yours Homemade handcrafted candles and soaps will take care of wellness essentials while Tee Studio’s quirky t-shorts will bring out the swag in you, do not forget to try out some tasty home-baked goodies from Anuradha’s Home Made Cakes. And of course the lavish culinary offering of the café itself is always there to calm your culinary cravings.

What: Holifest Bazaar

Where: Mugshot Cafe

When: March 23 & 24

Timing: 3 pm – 9 pm

