Two lifestyle pop-ups you should not miss in Kolkata this weekend

This weekend, check out two of the most happening lifestyle pop-ups in the city. Induge gives you the details.
The Mint Enfold and Art Café collaborate to bring to you a half-day pop-up called The Conscious Collective. Apart from the Mint Enfold itself, other home-grown brands like Dakshini Prayash, NGO; Kadam Haat; Onset Homes and Pottery by AJ would be putting up their products for exhibition and sale.
Check out hand made diyas, envelops, jute bags to eco-friendly wallets and kitchenware; from hand-spun cushion covers to pottery items at this pop-up. Do not forget to indulge yourselves in the Grazing table full of granola, healthy desserts and crackers arranged by The Mint Enfold.
What: The Conscious Collective
Where: Art Café, First Floor, Goethe Institut, Park Mansions
When: Friday, May 10
Timing: 5 pm – 8 pm
If you are a mommy to be craving for midnight sweets or just some who loves a good scoop of well-made ice cream, then head over to Living Free where The Fat Little Penguin would be delivering scoops of joy on May 10 and 11.
Especially revolving around what mother’s and mums to be would love to snack on, are curated flavours from the home-grown ice –cream brand. While there, check out the beautiful flowers from Living Free as well. This would make a complete package gift from all mother’s out there.
Where: Living Free, Alipore Road, Kolkata
When: Friday and Saturday, May 10-11
Timing: 6 pm to midnight (both days)