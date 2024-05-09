Two lifestyle pop-ups you should not miss in Kolkata this weekend

If you are a mommy to be craving for midnight sweets or just some who loves a good scoop of well-made ice cream, then head over to Living Free where The Fat Little Penguin would be delivering scoops of joy on May 10 and 11.

Especially revolving around what mother’s and mums to be would love to snack on, are curated flavours from the home-grown ice –cream brand. While there, check out the beautiful flowers from Living Free as well. This would make a complete package gift from all mother’s out there.

Where: Living Free, Alipore Road, Kolkata

When: Friday and Saturday, May 10-11

Timing: 6 pm to midnight (both days)