This happening place in Kolkata celebrated Cinco De Mayo last weekend

While we gorged on some tangy nachos it was time to talk about bar –bites and how they have evolved over time. Sujan mentions, “In terms of Bar Bites, we have papad, and now we have introduced five new bar bites like fried chicken in Slow Tide. We don’t go out of the essence which is inspired by coastal cuisines from Gujarat to Sri Lanka.” He continues, “If you are having a cocktail you can have anything along with it. It depends on people what they prefer. Mostly, they prefer fried stuff, papad, a lot of cold dishes. Our Goan prawn balchao is very popular. Today we are using Mexican inspired bar bites only to go along with the drinks.”