Head over to this lifestyle pop-up in Kolkata this weekend

If you want to indulge into some summer time retail therapy then head over to the lifestyle pop-up Kobi Pronaam organised by Morichika & Baundule Events. Experience a flea market, live music, open mic sessions, good food, adda and make new friends. So, head over to Mud- The retro Café this weekend and check out some of the homegrown brands which specialise in jewellery, apparels, stationery, food and more. Some of the participants include Buni Shop, Mayuris Creation, Jalsaghar Calcutta, Live Queer, Urban Haat, Mystic Monkey, Danessa Boutique and more.