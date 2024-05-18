Kolkata

Head over to this lifestyle pop-up in Kolkata this weekend

Take your pick from among the 17 home grown brands on display
Representative Image only
Representative Image only Unsplash

If you want to indulge into some summer time retail therapy then head over to the lifestyle pop-up Kobi Pronaam organised by Morichika & Baundule Events. Experience a flea market, live music, open mic sessions, good food, adda and make new friends. So, head over to Mud- The retro Café this weekend and check out some of the homegrown brands which specialise in jewellery, apparels, stationery, food and more. Some of the participants include Buni Shop, Mayuris Creation, Jalsaghar Calcutta, Live Queer, Urban Haat, Mystic Monkey, Danessa Boutique and more.  

What: Kobi Pronaam – Lifestyle pop-up

When: May 18-19, 2024

Where: Mud- The Retro Café

Kolkata
Events
Lifestyle Pop-up

Related Stories

No stories found.
X
Indulgexpress
www.indulgexpress.com