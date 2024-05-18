These art installations in Kolkata reflect on refugee life and memories

The Kolkata Centre for Creativity and Kolkata Partition Museum Trust are organising a unique event titled Heartland (Hridaypur): A Trilogy on Refugee Life and Memories. This captivating series of installations by artist Pradip Das will be unveiled at the Kolkata Centre for Creativity through a panel discussion including Das, Sayantan Maitra Boka, Sumallya Mukhopadhyay and Rituparna Roy.
The trilogy resonates with the ongoing efforts of the Kolkata Partition Museum Trust and its objective of commemorating the Bengal Partition and its aftermath. This collaboration and the installation reflects the role of art in preservation of cultural memory.
What: Heartland (Hridaypur)
When: May 18, 2024
Where: Kolkata Centre for Creativity
Timing: 6 pm – 7:30 pm
Entry is free but prior registration through KCC website mandatory