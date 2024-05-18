Kolkata

These art installations in Kolkata reflect on refugee life and memories

Hridaypur will be inaugurated at Kolkata Centre for Creativity
The Kolkata Centre for Creativity and Kolkata Partition Museum Trust are organising a unique event titled Heartland (Hridaypur): A Trilogy on Refugee Life and Memories. This captivating series of installations by artist Pradip Das will be unveiled at the Kolkata Centre for Creativity through a panel discussion including Das, Sayantan Maitra Boka, Sumallya Mukhopadhyay and Rituparna Roy.

'One Foot Forward' at MKF Museum of Art is born out of curator Shirley Mathew’s love for Bengaluru

The trilogy resonates with the ongoing efforts of the Kolkata Partition Museum Trust and its objective of commemorating the Bengal Partition and its aftermath. This collaboration and the installation reflects the role of art in preservation of cultural memory.

What: Heartland (Hridaypur)

When: May 18, 2024

Where: Kolkata Centre for Creativity

Timing:  6 pm – 7:30 pm

Entry is free but prior registration through KCC website mandatory

