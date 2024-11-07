Kolkata

Get ready to rock with the stars at this music concert in Kolkata

Check out the details below
Representative Image
Representative Image Pexels
Published on
Updated on
1 min read

If Rock music is your love language then head over to Republic of Rock. Featuring performances by Fossils, Lakhichhara and Thaikkudam Bridge, you will get to hear electrifying rock performances which also blends in other genres of music effortlessly to create melodious tunes.  So book your tickets for Nicco Park Lawns right now for an evening of unmatched performances bringing in the nostalgic Kolkata music vibes and entertaining theaudiences.

Representative Image
7 events in Kolkata to entertain you this week!

What: Republic Of Rock 2024

Where: Big Lawns Nicco Park, Kolkata

When: 9th November, 2024

Time: 12.00 pm onwards

Ticket Price:  Rs 699/- onwards. Available online.

music
Kolkata
Event
Music concert

Related Stories

No stories found.
X
Indulgexpress
www.indulgexpress.com