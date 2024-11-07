Get ready to rock with the stars at this music concert in Kolkata

If Rock music is your love language then head over to Republic of Rock. Featuring performances by Fossils, Lakhichhara and Thaikkudam Bridge, you will get to hear electrifying rock performances which also blends in other genres of music effortlessly to create melodious tunes. So book your tickets for Nicco Park Lawns right now for an evening of unmatched performances bringing in the nostalgic Kolkata music vibes and entertaining theaudiences.
What: Republic Of Rock 2024
Where: Big Lawns Nicco Park, Kolkata
When: 9th November, 2024
Time: 12.00 pm onwards
Ticket Price: Rs 699/- onwards. Available online.