Shop your hearts out this weekend at this lifestyle fair in Kolkata

Witness a small, well-curated Weekend Market at the city's first heritage cafe, Calcutta Art Cafe. One can shop their hearts out from a host of women-run home-grown brands, along with grooving on to nice music, while treating yourselves to good food. Curated by Aerica Sardar and conceptualised by Chitralekha Biswas, the weekend fair will see brands like Mohona Apparel with their saris, kaftans, kurtis, shrugs, tops; Saajh with their jewellery and hair accessories; A Chocolaty Affair's bakery products; Alankarika Boutique with their saris; Alna with their bags and tableware; Purple Karigar with crochet candles; Maa Ki Rasoi with healthy gluten-free items; Chitra with scented candles; plants from Sunflower; and lastly Calcutta Art Cafe with their artisanal breads.
What: Weekend Market
Where: Calcutta Art Cafe, Shantipally, Rajdanga
Timings: Friday-Saturday, November 8-9, noon to 10 pm