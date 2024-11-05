Experimental Film Festival to kick off in Kolkata from November 6

Ushmita Sahu, mentions, “Since its inception in 2021, the Emami Art Experimental Film Festival (EAEFF) has become a crucial platform for experimental filmmaking and moving image practices in South Asia. It nurtures emerging filmmakers and amplifies marginalised voices by showcasing innovative artistic practices. EAEFF fosters critical dialogue and reflection, encouraging a deeper understanding of diverse socio-political contexts. The festival not only challenges mainstream narratives but also celebrates the rich tapestry of contemporary moving images, making it a significant force in the evolving landscape of global experimental cinema.”

This year, the festival is scheduled to hold more than 50 screenings across all categories. It is supported by Canada Council for the Arts, Conseil des arts et des lettres du Québec, Coventry Biennial, UK, Embassy of Switzerland in India & Bhutan, Goethe Institut Max Mueller Bhavan Kolkata and AG KurzFilm German Short Film Association.