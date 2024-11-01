This luxury diner in Kolkata has a limited-edition Asian Menu

Dumpling lovers cannot give out their selection of dumplings a miss. We gobbled up Steamed Shui Jiao, chicken dumplings in broth served along with bullet chilli sauce and chilli oil. These perfectly steamed bags of proteins and veggies warmed up our hearts and soul and prepared us for what was to come next. The dumplings are available in both vegetarian and non-vegetarian options to choose from for every foodie.

We got down next to experiment with flavours for the next dish- ‘Make Your Own’ Chinese Pancake Roll. The dish is served with all the necessary ingredients including steamed pancakes, roasted chicken with sesame seeds, kimchi, julienned cucumber, leeks, and scallions along with sweet chilli and teriyaki sauce. We got down to make our hands messy by laying the rolls and brushing them with the oil and sauce; laying the chicken pieces in abundance and finally topping them with the veggies and kimchi before rolling it all the way to give shape. The kimchi added a tang to the savoury flavoured chicken roast and while the veggies were all about the crunch factor, the sauces moistened the palate, making it our most loved experience so far.