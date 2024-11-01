This luxury diner in Kolkata has a limited-edition Asian Menu

The melodious rhythms of Hindi songs – the new and the old- greeted us as we neared Virat Kohli’s famous restaurant One8 Commune on Ho Chi Minh Sarani. Upon entering this oasis of luxury, we saw the entire area decorated in tandem with their recently started Pan-Asian festival – Wok n Commune, curated by Agnibh Mudi, head corporate chef. With large chandeliers and paper lanterns hanging from the ceiling, along with an official signature of Kohli, the whole place gave off a vivacious yet elegant insta-worthy vibe.
The limited-edition menu comprises 18 dishes including soups and salads, dumplings, shareable small plates, bowl meals, cocktails, and desserts. We kicked off lunch with a warm bowl of Wonton soup. With clear Chinese broth, scallions, large steamed wontons, light soya, brown garlic, and sesame oil, the soup was delightful. The garlic bits gave that much-needed pungent kick to the clear broth which made the flavours stand out.
Dumpling lovers cannot give out their selection of dumplings a miss. We gobbled up Steamed Shui Jiao, chicken dumplings in broth served along with bullet chilli sauce and chilli oil. These perfectly steamed bags of proteins and veggies warmed up our hearts and soul and prepared us for what was to come next. The dumplings are available in both vegetarian and non-vegetarian options to choose from for every foodie.
We got down next to experiment with flavours for the next dish- ‘Make Your Own’ Chinese Pancake Roll. The dish is served with all the necessary ingredients including steamed pancakes, roasted chicken with sesame seeds, kimchi, julienned cucumber, leeks, and scallions along with sweet chilli and teriyaki sauce. We got down to make our hands messy by laying the rolls and brushing them with the oil and sauce; laying the chicken pieces in abundance and finally topping them with the veggies and kimchi before rolling it all the way to give shape. The kimchi added a tang to the savoury flavoured chicken roast and while the veggies were all about the crunch factor, the sauces moistened the palate, making it our most loved experience so far.
After all the hard work, we took refuge in the sips of Sparkling Sunrise, a refreshing Kiwi-flavoured cocktail with vodka, beer, kiwi crush, watermelon syrup, and lemon and pineapple juices. The fizz of the drink refueled our energies and we moved to the main course – Hot honey lemon chicken. The citrusy haka noodles served with succulent chicken chunks were wholesome and invigorating.
If Pan-Asian is a cuisine you love, then trying out the dishes at Wok n Commune is a high recommendation.
Available till November 17
13, Ho Chi Minh Sarani
Noon – midnight (Mon- Thurs) / Noon – 4 am (Fri- Sun)
Price for two (approx.): Rs 2500+