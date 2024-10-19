The newly opened diner in South Kolkata serves some delectable Chettinad cuisine

Since we couldn’t decide upon just one dish for the main course, we chose three — a plate of Mutton sukka, Chicken Chettinad and Toddy shop meen curry. We paired the chicken and mutton dishes with the flaky Madurai bun parotta, which was a great choice. The Chicken Chettinad boasted of fennel and star anise flavours, and the star spices of the dish, kalpa seeds, and Guntur chillies. But mutton sukka had our hearts. The shredded, well-cooked mutton tasted fragrant because of curry leaves and gave the right kick from pepper.