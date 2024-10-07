Check out what Kolkata restaurants and cloud kitchens are whipping up for you this festive season

Both pandal hopping and house parties are incomplete without the perfect cuisine that complements your hunger pangs. Indulge curates a list of places that you might want to make a stop at in between your sightseeing during the festivities or order food from while you lounge in the comforts of your home with your loved ones.
Get Ambrosia’s Exclusive Festive Menu at your doorstep and relish the authentic gourmet Bengali flavours of the season. From crispy samosa to aromatic Basanti Pulao, the spices notes of Dhokar Dalna and Aloo Dum to the fluffy Radha Ballavi, order in the platter and enjoy the meal.
Available October 9 – 13 | Price: Rs 3500 (approx.) for 4 pax| Call 9830024338 / 98300 73920 (11 am – 7 pm)
Head over to the Warehouse Café to indulge in their Durga Puja Feast. This special festive menu highlights the authentic flavours of Bengal with master culinary twists. Along with Pokchoy wrapped steamed Shorshe Bhetki, Darjeeling Pork Momo and Mango coconut tres leches, you would find a variety of curated dishes for a memorable experience.
Available: October 8 – 13| Price for two Rs 1,200+ onwards
Take a break from your sightseeing and engage in some interesting games and food at That Place Bowl & Bar. The Durga Pujo Maha Bhoj is a limited edition menu curated for the occasion with welcome drinks like Gondhoraj Ghol and Aam Pora Shorbot, appetisers like Lau Pata diye Chanar Paturi, mains including Kolkata style mutton biryani, and desserts comprising baked rasogolla and misti doi.
Available October 9 – 12| Price for two: Rs 1,500 + onwards
This Durga Puja, experience the festive flair on Park Street with the Pujo’r Pet Pujo at Park Street SOCIAL. This Durga Puja menu comprises four festive thalis. The SOCIAL Mahotsav Thali evokes royalty with Tandoori Prawn or Kadai Chicken; the Desi Chicken/ Mutton Thali is all about meaty delights that you cannot resist. The Chinese Thali gives you a diversity to choose from and includes Chilli Chicken to spring rolls.
Available: till October 13|Price per thali: Rs 599+ onwards
Complete your festive cheer with a stop at Hashtag Kolkata. You can never miss out the scenic Kolkata skyline from this diner and enjoying the view with a traditional Bengali lunch just accentuates the feel. Relish dishes like Posto boda, Aloo dum, Mochar Latika and more along with its signature cocktails and drinks.
Available: October 5- 13| Between 12:30 pm – 4:30 pm | Price for one: Rs 1,495 (AI) onwards
Enjoy a relaxed meal amidst the hum-drum of pandal hopping at Soul-The Sky Lounge. This rooftop café with scenic views is hosting Pujo- e Pet Poojo with a ten-item Bengali thali. Up for grabs are dishes like Basanti Pulao, Begun Bhaja, Posto, Prawn Malai Curry, Kancha aamer chutney, Baked rosogolla and more.
Available: October 8-16|Price (for two): Rs 2,500+
Kolkata’s hottest lounge and restaurant Tall Tales is gearing up for the Durga Puja. Check out their a la carte menu consisting of Kolkata mutton rezala, Daab Chingri Malai Kari, Doi Katta, Rajbhog and Bhapa Sandesh to name a few. You can also choose to have a holistic and flavourful experience with their Thali with dishes like three types of Bhaja, Beguni, Kosa Mangsho, Doi pona Maach, Kesar rosogolla and more.
Available: October 7 -13 | Price a la carate (approx.) Rs 1200+ / Thali: Rs 1,999+
Looking for a cool place to lounge around with your friends and family amidst the Durga Puja humdrum? Check out VAAYU, the game-themed pub in South Kolkata which comes with its lavish Durga Puja menu this festive season. The Puja Special menu offers Bengali flavours with a twist. It includes dishes like Panchforan Paneer Tikka, Kasundi Bhetki Tikka, Ghondoraj Cheesecake with Homemade Nolen Gur Syrup, and Double Chocolate Mousse to name a few.
Available: till October 16 | Price for two (approx.): Rs 800
Get the best of both worlds when Bengali cuisine fuses with global standards at the Canteen Pub & Grub Durga Puja menu. Check out items like Bengali Grilled Chicken, Sizzling Langcha, Mini Mughlai Paratha, Bhalla Papri Chaat and more. Do not miss out on refreshing cocktails to go along with your food. Check out Imli Margarita, Nolen Gur Old Fashioned, Fuchka Highball, Coconut Fizz among others.
Available till October 31| Price for two (approx.): Rs 2,000+
If you like to indulge in some exotic dishes this Durga Puja then check out the fine curations by Traffic Gastropub. From Tugrasi French fries and Tandoori Pomfret to Daab Rosomalai, you would fine them all. Complementing your course are a range of exquisite cocktails, Aroma of Bengal, Paanras, and Along with Cuba, being some of them.
Available till October 31|Price for two (approx.): Rs 2,000+
Love continental food, then check out the wide variety at Chapter 2. From Cream of Crab Meat Soup, to Beckti Meuniere, Prawn Thermidor, Hoisin Glazed Salmon, Pork Chop, and Tiramisu, you would find them all.
Available till October 14| Price for two (approx.): Rs 1,500+
Relish the culinary excellence of food from the kitchens of Awadh at Oudh 1590 this Puja. Check out Murgh Zafrani, Murgh, Kali Mirch, Jheenga Tandori, Gosht Galawati Kabab, Gosht Awadhi Handi Biryani, Oudh Special Raan Biryani, Murgh Bhuna, Subz Makhan Masala, Gosht Rogan Josh, Nihari Khaas, Murgh Khade Masala, Phirni, Shahi Kheer and Shahi Tukra among others.
Available till October 14| Price for two (approx.): Rs 1300+
Moti Mahal Delux brings to you an array of North Indian dishes in their special Pujo Thaali including Dal Makani, Mix Veg, Paneer Makhani, Steam Rice, Butter Naan/ Laccha Paratha, Mix Raita, Green Salad, Roasted Papad, Butter Milk along with Gulab Jamun and Ice Cream.
Available till October 12| Price: Rs 399+ onwards
Having a house party or spending time with friends and family at home? Then ditch the kitchen game and check out a wonderful array of dishes available on order from Homely Zest. From Kurkure Begun, Steamed Chena in Kolkapata, to Mocha Cutlet, Narkel Diye Cholar Dal, Moong Mohan Dal, Labra, Gobhi Achari, Sarson Gobhi Bhapa, Mocha Kofta and tempting desserts like Guava Mishti Doi, Rasgulla Chena Baked, Nolen Gur Payesh, Kheer Mohan, Orange Honey Lemon Sandesh and much more are available.
Available till October 12| Price for two (approx.): Rs 1,200+ |To order Call or WhatsApp 6290795523
Join in The Sumo’s festive fare which includes a variety of Asian dishes like Japanese Katsu Curry, Korean Jajang Noodles, Korean Cheese Bun, Grilled Chicken in Mushroom Sauce and more. To complement the flavours you also have a variety of Boba drinks to choose from including Green Apple Iced Boba, Blueberry Boba, Matcha Milk Tea Boba and Thai Iced Milk Coffee Boba to name a few.
Available till October 12| Price Rs 700+
Spend your day with near ones away from the humdrum and city chaos and liven up the spirits with a traditional offering at Shamiana, Taj City Centre New Town. The Durgotsav Mahabhoj is available for lunch and dinner with an irresistible fare including Barrackporer Mochar Chop, Thakurbarir Vegetable Cutlet, Kalo Jeera Topse Maach Bhaja, Mutton Pantheras, Murshidabad Chicken Biryani to name a few.
Available till October 12| Price per person: Rs 2,750+
The newly opened Devi Chowdhurani is throwing open a lavish buffet for its patrons during Durga Puja. The special buffet with around 60 items consists of Tetul Batasha Lebu shorbot, Sprout Salad, Piyara Kasundi, Pur Bhora Achari Lonka Bhaja, Bangladeshi Morog Pulao, Chanar Rosokodombo and more. Inspired by Bankim Chandra Chatterjee’s heroine the culinary menu also showcases the traditional delights of Bengal.
Available till October 13| Price per person Rs 1,360+
If the global menu of The Garden Lounge does not leave you confused for choices, then what will? From a plethora of selections including sizzlers, seafood, biryani and more, you choose what you love! Check out Crab Masala Sizzler Platter, Mutton Raan Dum Biryani, Lobster Thermidor, Claypot roasted Red snapper or Mix meat grilled platter.
Available till October 13
This Durga Puja, relax and take a sip or two at Karma Kettle along with their delicious menu. Choose among Sesame Chicken Crumpet, Thai Green Curry Chicken Crumpet, Gochujang Chicken Salami Crumpet, Butter Paneer Pizza, Mutton Samosa, Mushroom Samosa, Butter Chicken Pizza, Burmese Khao Suey, Mosambi Poppy Seed Tea Cake, Caramel Glazed Banana Crumpet, Peanut Butter Iced Frappe, Spiced Pumpkin Chai Latte and much more.
Available till October 13 | Price for two (approx.) Rs 600
Make a stop at one of South Kolkata’s most popular adda joints Café Drifter and choose from their Durga Puja Special menu which includes Porky Fellas, Tandoori Chicken Momo, BBQ Chicken Wings, Chicken Club Sandwich, Meat Lovers Burger, Chilli Pork Sandwich, Spaghetti aglio e olio, Grilled Chicken in mushroom sauce, Creamy Chicken soup, Mixed Hakka noodles, Fish Hot garlic, Chicken Manchurian and much more .
Available till October 13| Price for two (approx.): Rs 650
Try the lip-smacking dishes at Virat Kohli’s One8 Commune, Kolkata this festive season. The Durga Puja special – Shubho bhoj comprises Aloo Kabli, Pomfret Horo-Gouri, Mete Chorchori Pao, Murgir Lal Jhaal, Mutton Rezala and much more.
Available till October 15
The newly opened Café Sunshine has curated a special menu for all Puja pandal hoppers. The Pujo shopping Happy Eating menu is all about budget friendly combos. Out with friends and cousins and want to eat a hearty meal, then check out combos like Paneer Kebab, Hara bhara Kebab, Paratha and cold drinks; Veg Sandwich, French fries and cold drinks or Veg Pasta, Chilli Cheese Toast and Cold Drink. These yummy combos are bound to satiate your hunger and energise you for your next lef of sightseeing.
Available till October 11| Price for two (approx.): Rs 800
Cloud Kitchen Mati - Banglar Mati, Banglar Swad is here to enthrall your taste buds with a variety of home-cooked dishes available during the festive season through its speicla menu – Durgotsob with the essence of Mati. Check out Dhokar Dalna, Chhanar Dalna, aloo Posto, Mutton Kalabhuna, Chicken Kosha, Katla Fish Thali, Payesh and more.
Price for two (approx.): Rs 600
Hop over to Club Aeries Skybar & Kitchen and check out their Durga Puja special buffet at lunch comprising crispy chili baby corn, chili fish dry, shikari chicken tikka, dahi aloo papri chaat, dahi katla, kadai chicken, mutton kosha, paneer butter masala, chicken dum biryani, assorted breads, rasgulla, sandesh, mud pie and more.
Available till October 13| Price per person Rs 1,199 (AI)
Check out Paprika Gourmet’s fusion gourmet offerings like Fusion Laddoo, Rasmalai Disc, Bengali Taco, Biryani, two-layer continental baked rice and more. Planning to entertain at home, then this would be a perfect choice to explore.
Available till October 13| Price Rs 70 onward
Love Chinese? Then don’t give Chowman a miss! Check out an array of dishes like Sweet Corn Soup, Chilli Paneer, Chilli Garlic noodles, Roastes chilli pork, shredded lamb in chilli garlic sauce and more. You can also order-in through their app and enjoy exclusive benefits.
Available till October 14 | Price for two (approx.) Rs 900
During Durga Pujo, if you are craving for a royal lunch then check out the traditional Aminia with its flavours and signature dishes like chicken / Mutton Biryani, Chicken Chanp, Mutton Rezala, Pasinda Kebab and of course, the Shahi Firni.
Available till October 13| Price for two (approx.) Rs 800 +
Tired of pandal hopping and want to rest your feet and fill in your tummies? Check out Four Coins Café that has introduced Puja Pizzas menu comprising Classic Margherita, Chicken Tikka Masala, Peri Peri Paneer, Milano Miste, Mushroom Madness, BBQ chicken and more.
The Daily Café brings its limited edition Durga Puja menu that you cannot resist. Handpicked items include Passionfruit Mojito, Green grilled chicken, tomato and herbed grill fish, fresh mandarin tart to name a few.
Available till October 12| Price for two (approx.) Rs 1,000+
Hop in at any The Bhoj Company outlet from Free School Street to Salt Lake and check out their traditional Durga Puja offerings. From luchi – alurdom to Muro ghonta, Pabda Dhone Jhaal, Chital Kalia, Dak bungalow and more, enjoy them all.
Available till October 13| Price for two (approx.): Rs 800+
The newly opened Bru Mugs café has a range of items that work wonders for your grumbling belly this Puja. From pizzas to burgers, from coffee to hot chocolate, from momos to a variety of desserts, you would find them all.
Head over to Serra Café to savour their Sarodiya Serra Adda menu which celebrates the vibrant flavours of the festival. Featuring their signature Daaber Mojito, Paneer Shawarma Salad, Sticky Coffee Paneer, Rosemary marinated Tandoori Alu, Orange Basil Chicken kebabs, Daab Malai Paneer, Begun Basonti, Baked Langcha and more, this menu soothes your appetite and gives you a taste of varied yet authentic flavours.
Available from October 9- 12| Price for two (approx.):1499+