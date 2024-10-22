This cosy Asian and Thai diner in Kolkata gets a delectable new menu

We kicked off with a delicious platter of Hong Kong Chicken for our starters. These chunks of succulent chicken were mildly spicy, crunchy and were very pepper-forward in its flavour. Up next was the Bang Bang Chicken, which has a burst of sweetness in its after-taste. Stirred along with large chunks of veggies like bell peppers, capsicum and onion, the dish was full of protein and veggies filling us to the core.

Highly recommended for those who love seafood is the Pepper N Salt Prawn, which is also available in chicken and fish varieties. What made this dish unique were the roughly crushed peppercorn bits, which not only gave the taste but also texture once inside the mouth. The prawn was as succulent as it could be and the soft prawn with the hard peppercorns gave a unique texture and flavour to the dish.