This cosy Asian and Thai diner in Kolkata gets a delectable new menu

To warm our souls on a pouring afternoon, we headed over for a sumptuous lunch at Asian and Thai diner Wokao. This cosy place, which recently launched their new menu, was all about colours and quirkiness along with the quintessential Kolkata décor.

We kicked off with a delicious platter of Hong Kong Chicken for our starters. These chunks of succulent chicken were mildly spicy, crunchy and were very pepper-forward in its flavour. Up next was the Bang Bang Chicken, which has a burst of sweetness in its after-taste. Stirred along with large chunks of veggies like bell peppers, capsicum and onion, the dish was full of protein and veggies filling us to the core.

Highly recommended for those who love seafood is the Pepper N Salt Prawn, which is also available in chicken and fish varieties. What made this dish unique were the roughly crushed peppercorn bits, which not only gave the taste but also texture once inside the mouth. The prawn was as succulent as it could be and the soft prawn with the hard peppercorns gave a unique texture and flavour to the dish.

We moved on to the main course which consisted of Khao Pad or Thai Fried Rice along with Shanghai Cashew Nut Chicken. The long-grained rice stirred well with mild sauces and spices, lent it an orange-ish colour. Perfect for anyone who prefers to indulge into a non- spicy main course, the Khao Pad also had chunks of chicken. We paired it with the Shanghai Cashew Nut Chicken, which had a very subtle but nutty taste to it due to the cashew paste used in the dish which also gave it, it’s off whitish colour. The duo was indeed wholesome and definitely a must try when here.

To sum up the experience, we would recommend you to make a stopover with friends and family for a laidback dining experience packed with flavours.   

What: Wokao, new menu

Where: P 20 CIT Road Kolkata

Timings: Noon – 11 pm

Price for two (approx.): Rs 700

