This luxury restaurant in Kolkata brings you a taste of Andhra Pradesh

We found our steps leading us to the gracefully decorated Mynt Vivanta Kolkata EM Bypass for a heartfelt Andhra cuisine table. Curated by Chef Suryanarayana, the menu consisted over 15+ items and The Andhra Food Festival is on at this luxury hotel in Kolkata , till October 27 what’s more; it would keep on rotating adding newer items on the menu each day. We savoured the meal and here’s what you should absolutely not miss out on.

Starting with the hot rasam with a kick of ginger, whole green chilies and grated coconut shreds was the best way to brace ourselves for what was to come. The rasam also did very good for the body and the throat at an ever changing weather condition in the city. It was followed by the Mullangi Charu. On tasting this clear soup, a very familiar distantly sweet taste hit our taste buds. which we identified as drumsticks and moong dal along with the aromatic lentil and curry leaves. The soup was warm, tasty and wholesome – translating to what we call comfort food.