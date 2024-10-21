This luxury restaurant in Kolkata brings you a taste of Andhra Pradesh

We found our steps leading us to the gracefully decorated Mynt Vivanta Kolkata EM Bypass for a heartfelt Andhra cuisine table. Curated by Chef Suryanarayana, the menu consisted over 15+ items and The Andhra Food Festival is on at this luxury hotel in Kolkata , till October 27 what’s more; it would keep on rotating adding newer items on the menu each day. We savoured the meal and here’s what you should absolutely not miss out on.
Starting with the hot rasam with a kick of ginger, whole green chilies and grated coconut shreds was the best way to brace ourselves for what was to come. The rasam also did very good for the body and the throat at an ever changing weather condition in the city. It was followed by the Mullangi Charu. On tasting this clear soup, a very familiar distantly sweet taste hit our taste buds. which we identified as drumsticks and moong dal along with the aromatic lentil and curry leaves. The soup was warm, tasty and wholesome – translating to what we call comfort food.
Moving to the veggies and meats for the starters, the Karam Podi Punugulu found its way to our plates. These crispy fried fluffy balls of white lentils, rice, and onions were as crispy on the outside as it was soft on the inside. When served with a sprinkle of powdered spice mix masala, it was a win-win situation in taste. Up next was the Kodi Vepudu, a semi-gravy chicken dish with curry leaves, onion and tomato. The meat was soft and juicy making it a haven for meat lovers.
Commenting on the occasion, Chef Suryanarayana said, "Andhra cuisine is a harmonious blend of tanginess, spiciness and rich flavours, making it truly unique and tantalising to the taste buds. This is a wonderful opportunity for the people of Kolkata to experience and savour the traditional flavours of Andhra Pradesh."
The mains were quite a surprise in not only the variety but the flavours that were achieved through the signature ingredients. The Rajugari Kodi Pulao quickly made us recall the Asian sticky rice or the Indian Yakhni Pulao in terms of texture. Long grained rice that was non-spicy, yet gracefully flavoured with coconut and coriander made the pulao wholesome. To go along with is was the sumptuous mutton dish, the Andhra Mamsa Kura. The mutton pieces were soft and juicy with a mild spice level complementing the non-spiciness of the pulao. The Bendakai Jeedipappu Crispy Fry, which translated to ladies finger fries was a crispy delight. Ladies finger, with roasted dal masala, was not only a palette cleanser but also a welcome crunch in the main dish.
To conclude our meal we ended it with the Ragi Mudde. With a rise in alternative grains, the savoury Ragi flour balls in ghee with a slight tinge of spicy masala mix was a novelty to our taste-buds.
To simplify the experience, we definitely recommend a visit and trying out the flavours yourself. The wide variety in the menu consisting vegetarian, chicken, mutton and fish is bound to make sure that there is something to the likes of everyone.
What: Andhra Food Festival
Where: Mynt, Vivanta Kolkata, EM Bypass
When: Till October 27
Price: Rs 1,500+ (approx) per person.