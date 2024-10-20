This newly opened restaurant serves you delicious rare and lost recipes

If you want to be treated like royalty and most importantly feel like one, then make your way to the newly opened restaurant Sartaj Rare Royal Recipes by Sambit Banik, where the chefs have brought back delicious recipes from the lost pages of history. We went over to the place to check it out.

Upon entering we got a feeling no less than entering a palace. With its golden interiors the place gave off beautiful and sophisticated vibes. Care has been taken to include intricate details like the royal motifs on the head rest to the swords hanging on the wall and even the wallpaper, which make the place very instagram- worthy.

Taking our seats we checked out the menu which itself was like a royal farmaan. With a plethora of dishes to choose from, we stuck to the signature ones. Opting for a Gosht Ki Patties for the starters, we were instantly reminded of Cornish pastries. These deep-fried pockets filled with keema were a delicacy straight from the royal hi-teas.