This newly opened restaurant serves you delicious rare and lost recipes

If you want to be treated like royalty and most importantly feel like one, then make your way to the newly opened restaurant Sartaj Rare Royal Recipes by Sambit Banik, where the chefs have brought back delicious recipes from the lost pages of history. We went over to the place to check it out.
Upon entering we got a feeling no less than entering a palace. With its golden interiors the place gave off beautiful and sophisticated vibes. Care has been taken to include intricate details like the royal motifs on the head rest to the swords hanging on the wall and even the wallpaper, which make the place very instagram- worthy.
Taking our seats we checked out the menu which itself was like a royal farmaan. With a plethora of dishes to choose from, we stuck to the signature ones. Opting for a Gosht Ki Patties for the starters, we were instantly reminded of Cornish pastries. These deep-fried pockets filled with keema were a delicacy straight from the royal hi-teas.
Up next, was the Khaas Mughlai Paratha. While not uncommon, the dish served here was unique. Made with double eggs and stuffed with keema, these crispy fried Parathas were a flavour overload. In fact, they could easily be gorged on, on their own. But to take things a notch higher were served with dum ki aloo, recreating this entire dish from the Murshidabadi kitchens.
When tasting royal dishes, one cannot miss out Biryani for the mains and we had two in front of us. The Sofiana Doodh Biryani straight from the royal weddings of the Nizams and available in chicken and mutton varieties was spicy and robust. Its whitish colour as opposed to the usual yellow was due to the use of milk with cashew and almond pastes which also gave it a nutty flavour unlike other Biryanis.
The Raan-e-Khaas is definitely recommended for all mutton lovers. This Awadhi dish had shredded mutton with a secret ghee mix cooked on woodfire. Served with Bhurani Raita and Ande ka Salaan, the dish was holistic and flavourful.
To wrap up the meal we had desserts perfect for anyone who likes to indulge in sweets but do not prefer an overload. Pakeezah was soft and spongy with a milk base. The aromatic rose-flavour also elevated the experience of having the dish. Zarda, on the other hand, said to be a favourite of Shah Jahan, derived its sweetness from rice in saffron water with ghee and rabdi and the crunch from being loaded with dry fruits.
At 663/1 Diamond Harbour Road, Behala
Price for two (approx.): Rs 800+
Timings: noon – 10:30 pm