Jodhpur Park's newly opened diner is all about rustic and going back to the roots

Newly opened diner khabarghor by Aranya Baari will attract you with its simplicity and rustic charm. An extension of designer Chandoni Basu’s home- grown label’s boutique Aranya Baari, the cosy dining space reflects the ethos of her brand while its décor exhibits folk art and traditional craft, including eye-catching masks and intricate wrought iron seats. The overhead lights too have woven basket shades lending a Bengal-forward charm to the space. Chandoni mentioned that the area also doubles up as a gallery exhibiting beautiful paintings and artworks by artists and we loved artist Sourav Jana’s works hanging on the walls.
The menu has a simple yet wholesome curation packed with flavours and the freshness of ingredients. If you are stopping for lunch or a quick bite while shopping, go for the Gondhoraj ghol with chia seeds. Healthy and tasty, what caught our attention was the subtleness of the gondhoraj flavour pervading the drink. The chia seeds lent a unique texture to the otherwise thick refreshing sharbat.
For the main course, we moved on to the Entally pork sausage with capsicum fried rice. The filling bowl had long-grained fried rice cooked to perfection with pieces of capsicum layered in the rice. The mild heat derived from the bell peppers elevated the taste of the fried rice. The pork sausages — cooked in oil with capsicum and onion chunks along with a hand- some dust of black pepper — were devoured by us in no time.
We wrapped up our meal with a delicious cup of chocolate mousse dusted with cocoa powder to balance the lusciousness of the gooey chocolate inside and topped with a cherry for some extra sweetness and colour.
Meal for two: Rs 1,000 (approx.)
11 am – 9 pm.
On 379 Jodhpur Park