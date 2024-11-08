Check out this sci-fi comedy film screening in Kolkata today

Movie lovers, get your Friday evening plans sorted with this exclusive sci-fi comedy film premiere at British Council, Kolkata. The World’s End (2013) directed by Edgar Wright is a story about five childhood friends re-uniting after two decades to recreate a pub crawl. What is expected to be a nostalgic reunion of sorts quickly turns in an unforgettable and edge of the seat adventure where they embark on saving the world. This movie is being screened as part of the Culture Friday initiative by the British Council and touches upon themes like societal transformation, alien invasion, environmental issues and more.