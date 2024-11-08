Kolkata

Check out this sci-fi comedy film screening in Kolkata today

Catch up with the details below
Representative Image
Representative Image Pexels
Published on
Updated on
1 min read

Movie lovers, get your Friday evening plans sorted with this exclusive sci-fi comedy film premiere at British Council, Kolkata. The World’s End (2013) directed by Edgar Wright is  a story about five childhood friends re-uniting after two decades to recreate a pub crawl. What is expected to be a nostalgic reunion of sorts quickly turns in an unforgettable and edge of the seat adventure where they embark on saving the world. This movie is being screened as part of the Culture Friday initiative by the British Council and touches upon themes like societal transformation, alien invasion, environmental issues and more.

Official Poster of the movie
Official Poster of the movie
Representative Image
Shop your hearts out this weekend at this lifestyle fair in Kolkata

What: Movie screening of ‘The World’s End’

Where: British Council, L&T Chambers, 16, Camac St, Kolkata,

When: November 8, 2024

Time: 6 pm – 8 pm

Open to 18 years and above.

Free entry – Walk-in or pre-register

Kolkata
Events

Related Stories

No stories found.
X
Indulgexpress
www.indulgexpress.com