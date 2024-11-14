Do not miss this cultural festival in Kolkata on Friday

To witness mesmerising cultural performances by icons in the field, head over to Srijanotsav this Friday. Presented by Darpani, it will host performances by Odissi dancers Shayomita, Sanjukta and Rajneeta. A Bharatanatyam display by Shubhojit, Karunaketan, and Sayan; and Kathak by Sourav, Subrata and Shouvik. The Festival has been curated by Arnab Bandyopadhyay and it portrays some of the rich and diverse classic dance forms of the country.
What: Srijanotsav 2024
Where: Gyan Mancha
When: November 15, 2024
Timing: 6 pm onwards