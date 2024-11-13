This Kolkata diner recreates the magic of Singaporean hawker flavours

Are you ready to feel as if you have entered the street food markets of Singapore, but right here in Kolkata? Then visit The Verandah at Taj Taal Kutir and experience the flavours of the ‘ Hawkers of Singapore’. Curating from the influences of Singaporean markets like Amoy Street Market, Maxwell Food Centre and more, check out popular dishes like Hainanese Chicken Rice, Nyonya Rojak, Roti John, Karipap Pusing and much more.