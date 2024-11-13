Calcutta

This Kolkata diner recreates the magic of Singaporean hawker flavours

This food fiesta is on till November 30, 2024
Image for representational purposes
Image for representational purposes
Published on
Updated on
1 min read

Are you ready to feel as if you have entered the street food markets of Singapore, but right here in Kolkata? Then visit The Verandah at Taj Taal Kutir and experience the flavours of the ‘ Hawkers of Singapore’. Curating from the influences of Singaporean markets like Amoy Street Market, Maxwell Food Centre and more, check out popular dishes like Hainanese Chicken Rice, Nyonya Rojak, Roti John, Karipap Pusing and much more.

Image for representational purposes
Check out these ‘bao’tiful flavours at this Kolkata diner

At The Verandah, Taj Taal Kutir

Till November 30, 2024

Price for two (approx.) : Rs 2000+

Food
Kolkata
street food

Related Stories

No stories found.
X
Indulgexpress
www.indulgexpress.com