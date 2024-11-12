Check out these ‘bao’tiful flavours at this Kolkata diner

The wholesome bites of bread with wonderful fillings just got better and spicier at the Bao Festival at Tess, Hyatt Centric Ballygunge Kolkata. The Bao Fest offers a variety of flavours for vegetarians, non-vegetarians and vegans. Check out items like Spicy Sriracha Cottage Cheese Bao, Chilli Paneer Bao, Pea Edamame Sweet Chilli Bao, Veg Tempura Bao, Tangra Chilli Chicken Bao, and more.
At Hyatt Centric Ballygunge Kolkata
Address: 17 Garcha 1st Lane
Until November 17, 2024
From 11 am – 11 pm
Price: Rs 400+ (Veg / Vegan) / Rs 500+ (Non- Veg)