Discover Kolkata’s gateway to digital art and technology this November

Kolkata is one of 15 cities hosting the 8th edition of an international digital art and technology festival, Novembre Numérique, this November. Running until November 30, the festival is organized by the French Institute and Alliance Française Network. This year, the event focuses on exploring the intersection of art and technology through virtual and augmented reality, media art, and interactive storytelling.

The festival in Kolkata will feature the captivating Looki Look exhibition by French artist Aurélien Jeanney, where visitors can use the Maison Tangible app to bring artworks to life through augmented reality, showcasing vibrant scenes like an Indian flower market.

Another must-see is Francophonie in All Its Forms, an AR-enhanced installation that celebrates the cultural richness of Francophone regions, from the Indian Ocean islands to North Africa. Additionally, immersive virtual reality experiences will transport audiences to Claude Monet’s Water Lily Garden, the iconic Notre Dame Cathedral, and a playful hide-and-seek journey inside Pieter Bruegel’s Children’s Games, offering a blend of history and creativity that promises to delight all ages.

Engage with cutting-edge tech and artistry at Kolkata’s Alliance Française. The festival will also be going on in New Delhi, Mumbai, Chandigarh, Bhopal, Bengaluru and other cities. Don’t miss this chance to experience the future of creativity firsthand.