Unique exhibition in Kolkata turns the spotlight on the preservation of rural heritage

What was unique during the inauguration was the placement of model boats instead of the traditional lamp lighting. Just the way a boat bridges the gap between the two banks of the river, the exhibition itself chooses to bridge the gap and spread awareness about the past to the present and future generations, making the inaugural moment a perfect metaphor of the objective of the occassion.

Richa Agarwal states at the inauguration ceremony, “KCC has always stood for celebrating the symbiotic relationship between popular and intellectual pursuits. This unique exhibition and seminar at the Indian Museum, while being socially responsible and rooted in empathy and inclusivity, will ignite a dialogue among artisans, academics, and experts. On World Heritage Week (19 – 25 November), we are looking at the most exciting cross-pollination of ideas and creativity as we raise awareness about the India’s rural heritage – both tangible and intangible.”