Fun things to look forward to in Kolkata this week!

Experience a feast of authentic Awadhi flavours as Oudh 1590 unveils the 12th edition of The Great Indian Kabab Festival in November 2024. Enjoy a regal spread of kababs, including Murgh Kastoori, Tabak Maaz, Imli Macchi Tikka, and more. Available across all outlets and via delivery, the festival brings Mughal culinary heritage to life. Dine-in timings: 12 pm – 10.30 pm. Don’t miss this gastronomic delight!
Redefine Sundays with The Great Westin Brunch at The Westin Kolkata Rajarhat. From expansive global cuisines and live counters to a vibrant poolside ambiance, it’s the ultimate brunch experience. With family-friendly features like a kids’ buffet and activities, plus live music to set the mood, it’s perfect for everyone. Enjoy from 12.30 pm to 4 pm every Sunday. Call for reservations and make your Sundays extraordinary!
Prepare for an evening of sharp wit and biting humour as Swati takes the stage to share her hilarious takes on life choices, bad decisions, and the people who inspire her jokes. Don’t miss this laugh-out-loud performance at Kala Kunj Auditorium on November 22, 8 PM onwards. Tickets are available online, so grab yours now for an unforgettable comedy night!
Indradhanu, a beacon of Indian classical music, celebrates 15 glorious years of nurturing talent with a mesmerising event at Ajitesh Manch, on November 23, from 3 pm to 9 pm. Featuring maestros and young prodigies, the program includes vocal, tabla, and harmonium performances alongside jugalbandis and soul-stirring compositions from various gharanas. Witness the confluence of melody and rhythm. Book your tickets early to secure your spot!
Step into a heartfelt journey as Ashish Bagrecha brings All This Love to life at Kala Kunj Auditorium on November 30, 7:30 PM onwards. Through poetry, storytelling, and an intimate Q&A session, Ashish explores love, heartbreak, and resilience. The evening concludes with a book signing, offering a personal connection to his moving words. Reserve your tickets online and experience an event that speaks to the soul.
Brace yourself for a night of unapologetically dark humour with Yash Rathi’s The Dark Matter. If you enjoy comedy that pushes boundaries, this show is for you. Catch him live at The Satire Club on November 30, 7 PM onwards. Tickets are available online.
Immerse yourself in an intimate evening of soulful melodies as Rono brings his Gulaabi Rahi Tour to Kolkata. Experience his heartfelt vocals and introspective lyrics that promise to leave a lasting impression. Join him at the Secret Terrace on December 1, 7 PM onwards. Tickets available online.