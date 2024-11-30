A celebration of art and creativity in Kolkata

Immerse yourself in the vibrant world of art at Urja, a unique exhibition presented by Little Joys of Life. Showcasing the works of four talented artists—Uma Roychowdhury, Himsikha Palit, Sutapa Sengupta, and Sharmishtha Roychowdhury—this event offers a diverse blend of paintings and sculptures that celebrate creativity and expression. The exhibition will be held at the prestigious Abanindranath Tagore Gallery, at ICCR Kolkata. The inaugural ceremony is scheduled for November 30 at 4.30 pm.

Experience the beauty of art in its many forms and meet the minds behind these inspiring creations. Head over to the gallery to celebrate the transformative power of artistic expression.