This luxury hotel in Kolkata unveils a 12 feet Chocolate Durga

Looking to see something innovative this durga Puja, then check out the 12 feet Durga idol made with edible chocolate at the Holiday Inn Kolkata Airport. This unique idol was unveiled yesterday in the presence of several dignitaries and will be on display till October 13, 2024.
The Chocolate Durga has been a constant at this destination for the past eight years. It stands for creativity and compassion bringing everyone together during this festive season. This is a culinary masterpiece made to perfection by the expert team of chefs at the hotel. The Goddess adorns a 'dhaaker shaaj', the traditional attire of any Durga Puja complete with weapons in each hand and accompanied by the lion.
And while you are soaking in this brilliant work of art, don’t forget to check out their Durga Puja special buffet ‘Utsaber Bhoj Holiday Inn Roj’ available for lunch from October 9 – 13. Interstingly, this menu will be changing every day, so be sure to catch the best of the Bengali flavours.