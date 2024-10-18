Kolkata

Get ready for a night of fusion beats in Kolkata with Qurbat

Dive into the rhythm with Qurbat as they bring their unique fusion vibes to the stage
Catch Qurbat live at Hard Rock Cafe, Kolkata, on October 19! This energetic fusion band will perform from 9:30 PM onwards, mixing soulful melodies with modern rhythms. It promises to be a night full of music that connects cultures and styles. Whether you’re a fan of rock, classical, or fusion, this show has something for everyone. Head out to experience this vibrant musical experience in one of the city’s most iconic spots.

What: Qurbat live

When:October 19

Where : Hard Rock Cafe

Timing: 9:30 pm onwards

