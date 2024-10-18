Get ready for a night of fusion beats in Kolkata with Qurbat

Catch Qurbat live at Hard Rock Cafe, Kolkata, on October 19! This energetic fusion band will perform from 9:30 PM onwards, mixing soulful melodies with modern rhythms. It promises to be a night full of music that connects cultures and styles. Whether you’re a fan of rock, classical, or fusion, this show has something for everyone. Head out to experience this vibrant musical experience in one of the city’s most iconic spots.