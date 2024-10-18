The International Clown Festival kicks off in Kolkata today

Wondering what to do this weekend? Then gear up for this unique clown festival which kicks off today and is bound to entertain you till Sunday. The International Clown Festival promises to be a laughter-filled entertainer, with interactive performances, workshops, and a variety of activities designed to make sure audiences of all ages find their smiles. This theatre show comprises 25 Clowns from 10 countries and two hours of non-stop fun, comedy, juggling, music and more.
Conceptualised and curated by Martin Flubber D’Souza, an award winning international clown and former vice president of the World Clown Association, the Festival itself marks a decade and comes for the first time to Kolkata. The curator comments, “Clowning is far more than just makeup and costumes; it involves a high level of skill and practice, which the professional clowns performing at this festival have developed over years of dedication. We hope that our characters can bring as much happiness and delight to your lives as they do to ours”. What makes the Festival unique this year is the presence of ten female clowns highlighting the inclusive nature of this art.
What: International Clown Festival
Where: Science City Auditorium
When: Oct 18 – 20, 2024
Timings: 11 am/ 3 pm/ 7 pm
Tickets are available online