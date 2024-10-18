The International Clown Festival kicks off in Kolkata today

Conceptualised and curated by Martin Flubber D’Souza, an award winning international clown and former vice president of the World Clown Association, the Festival itself marks a decade and comes for the first time to Kolkata. The curator comments, “Clowning is far more than just makeup and costumes; it involves a high level of skill and practice, which the professional clowns performing at this festival have developed over years of dedication. We hope that our characters can bring as much happiness and delight to your lives as they do to ours”. What makes the Festival unique this year is the presence of ten female clowns highlighting the inclusive nature of this art.