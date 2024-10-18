Kolkata gets its first multi-sensorial dining experience with ‘RobiBar-e Ritu’

Kolkata gets its first multi-sensorial dinner, RobiBAR-e Ritu, with bespoke curation of screenings from Ghosh’s films which are adaptations of Rabindranath Tagore’s works and a seven–course meal which interprets the screenings through food; by event curator Barnamala Roy and culinary curator and Masterchef Dyuti Banerjee.
The uniqueness of the event is in interpreting Tagore’s works for an inclusive community through film screenings; keynote address by inter-disciplinary artiste Sujoy Prosad Chatterjee; live performances by artistes like Dipanjan Paul, Sayan Mitra, Shraman Sen, Madhurima Guha Neogi, Samali Chakraborty and Sharmistha Dey; and of course a lip-smacking dinner
Digging straight into the food, eliciting the audience's curiosity, we speak to Dyuti on what one can expect on the platter. Giving a sneak peak she says, “Each course has been designed to fine tune each dominant emotion and sensibility in each of the three Rituparno adaptations of Tagore, Noukadubi, Chokher Bali and Chitrangada. So you can expect to find the storm and shipwreck in Noukadubi represented as a soup course, or the transgressive desires in Chitrangada culminating in a dessert.”
Going deeper into the concept of combining food and Ghosh’s films, she explains, “We are interpreting Rituparno’s take on Tagore, through food as language. Food is multi-sensorial in nature, and a medium of expression of desires, strife and most humane emotions. We want our audience to feel the films through flavours curated in our extensive seven course menu, using all their senses. There will be live performances and readings too to engage each sense through this elaborate experience.”
What piques interest further is the selection of Ghosh’s films, to which Barnamala Roy, the curator of the screenings and performances during the dinner goes deeper into the concept. She mentions about choosing Ghosh's films, “because they are among the few artistes and possibly the only filmmaker who looked at Tagore's works through the lens of queerness - whether in their unique take/interpretation of the nrityonatyo "Chitrangada" or by becoming the voice of Mrinalini in the audio play, "Streer Potro." Tagore's works have for long been depicted in a certain way by the hetero-normative elite urban Bengali society. Through the RobiBAR-e Ritu program and the larger Queering Tagore series, we aim to show how Tagore's words are equally relatable to and relevant for the LGBTQIA+ community.”
Talking about the road ahead Roy reflects, “We are preparing queer retellings of Tagore's works through similar multisensory shows that combine performances, music, and food. We will also be experimenting with the venues of these shows, choosing slightly offbeat places. In fact, much before RobiBAR-e Ritu, we planned a queer multi-sensory retelling of one of Tagore’s well-loved works (cue: it’s a classic romance novel), which features performances by actors embodying fictionalised stories shared by LGBTQIA+ community members from across West Bengal and parts of NE India. The larger-scale program is in the works and will see the light of the day in a few months.”
What: RobiBar-A Ritu Eating Cinema, Viewing Food
When: October 20, 7 pm onwards
Where: Offbeat CCU, 36/F Topsia Road, Kolkata – 700039
Price per person: Rs 1699
Tickets are available online.