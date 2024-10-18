Kolkata gets its first multi-sensorial dining experience with ‘RobiBar-e Ritu’

What piques interest further is the selection of Ghosh’s films, to which Barnamala Roy, the curator of the screenings and performances during the dinner goes deeper into the concept. She mentions about choosing Ghosh's films, “because they are among the few artistes and possibly the only filmmaker who looked at Tagore's works through the lens of queerness - whether in their unique take/interpretation of the nrityonatyo "Chitrangada" or by becoming the voice of Mrinalini in the audio play, "Streer Potro." Tagore's works have for long been depicted in a certain way by the hetero-normative elite urban Bengali society. Through the RobiBAR-e Ritu program and the larger Queering Tagore series, we aim to show how Tagore's words are equally relatable to and relevant for the LGBTQIA+ community.”

Talking about the road ahead Roy reflects, “We are preparing queer retellings of Tagore's works through similar multisensory shows that combine performances, music, and food. We will also be experimenting with the venues of these shows, choosing slightly offbeat places. In fact, much before RobiBAR-e Ritu, we planned a queer multi-sensory retelling of one of Tagore’s well-loved works (cue: it’s a classic romance novel), which features performances by actors embodying fictionalised stories shared by LGBTQIA+ community members from across West Bengal and parts of NE India. The larger-scale program is in the works and will see the light of the day in a few months.”