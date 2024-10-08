Indulge explores this century-old legacy sweet shop in Kolkata

What to check out?

When you walk in this time you can check out your favourites. And for those who will be visiting for the first time, here’s what you should not miss. “For the savoury items, we have the traditional breakfast for Durga Puja. The Radha Ballavi, which we started in 1972; along with that we have the Shingara. We also have a variant – Phoolkopi shingara during the winters. There is the vegetable chop, a more modern variety and of course the traditional Khasta kachuri. We would definitely recommend trying the breakfast because it’s traditional and during Durga Puja we feel connected to our Bengali roots.”

Talking about the sweets on offer, “We suggest the Shawrbhaja which is very different from the ones found elsewhere. We have a Labanya Sandesh which people have been ordering in for their weddings also. You get a variant in Nolen gur during the winters. We have our Himsagar Sandesh which has a filling of mango jelly. During Durga Puja it’s warm and humid so people enjoy this sweet scent of mango. There’s also the Mango Sandesh for those who have become health conscious and prefer a lesser sweet variant. Also, since people would be pandal hopping and roaming everywhere, I would make a special mention of Misthi doi and Mango doi, which we added a couple of years back and has been selling like hot cakes ever since.”