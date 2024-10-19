This theatre performance in Kolkata explores the path to carving out personal space

Manav Kaul’s play Park is all set to be staged in Kolkata by the Last Laugh Productions on October 20 at Padatik Little Theatre from 6:30 pm onwards. It is directed by Neelanjan and stars Mohan Jha, Mannohar Kumar Jha, Rupsa Das, Rahim Pirani and Neelanjan.
The play begins with three individuals trying to get a seat in a park. What might at first seem to be light-hearted quarrelling for a seat, turns out to be way more layered as the narrative progresses—beneath the humour lies an exploration of history, culture, religion, and a symbolic reflection on the struggle to find one’s place in the real world.
What: Park, theatre performance
Where: Padatik Little Theatre
When: Sunday, October 20, 2024
Timings: 6:30 pm onwards
Tickets available online