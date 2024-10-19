Kolkata

This theatre performance in Kolkata explores the path to carving out personal space

‘Park’ written by Manav Kaul will be staged on October 20
A still from the play
A still from the play
Published on
Updated on
1 min read

Manav Kaul’s play Park is all set to be staged in Kolkata by the Last Laugh Productions on October 20 at Padatik Little Theatre from 6:30 pm onwards. It is directed by Neelanjan and stars Mohan Jha, Mannohar Kumar Jha, Rupsa Das, Rahim Pirani and Neelanjan.

The play begins with three individuals trying to get a seat in a park. What might at first seem to be light-hearted quarrelling for a seat, turns out to be way more layered as the narrative progresses—beneath the humour lies an exploration of history, culture, religion, and a symbolic reflection on the struggle to find one’s place in the real world.

A still from the play
Kolkata gets its first multi-sensorial dining experience with ‘RobiBar-e Ritu’

What: Park, theatre performance

Where: Padatik Little Theatre

When: Sunday, October 20, 2024

Timings: 6:30 pm onwards

Tickets available online

THEATRE
Kolkata
Events

Related Stories

No stories found.
X
Indulgexpress
www.indulgexpress.com