This pre-puja lifestyle pop-up in Kolkata will win your hearts!

With just a few days to go for Durga Puja, Kolkata is ready to witness a pre-puja lifestyle extravaganza. Porijayi Dugga Dugga, curated by Rup Bose will take place between September 6-8 at Vicky Gardens, Hindusthan Park.

Giving the viewers a slice of Bangaliana, the three-day pop-up is all about upholding the rich culture, tradition and artistry of Bengal. From handloom weaves like Jamdani, Dhakai Motka and Khadi to festive apparels like shirts, Kurtas, tops and more, one would find a holistic solution to their Puja shopping and gifting purposes. Pieces of jewellery in all shapes and sizes including anti-tarnish, handcrafted clay and silver would also be available.