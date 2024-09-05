This pre-puja lifestyle pop-up in Kolkata will win your hearts!

With just a few days to go for Durga Puja, Kolkata is ready to witness a pre-puja lifestyle extravaganza. Porijayi Dugga Dugga, curated by Rup Bose will take place between September 6-8 at Vicky Gardens, Hindusthan Park.
Giving the viewers a slice of Bangaliana, the three-day pop-up is all about upholding the rich culture, tradition and artistry of Bengal. From handloom weaves like Jamdani, Dhakai Motka and Khadi to festive apparels like shirts, Kurtas, tops and more, one would find a holistic solution to their Puja shopping and gifting purposes. Pieces of jewellery in all shapes and sizes including anti-tarnish, handcrafted clay and silver would also be available.
With the onset of the festive season, people also want to deck up their homes. So, Porijayi has made an abundance availability of trending home décor items like calendars, clocks, photo frames, plants decors and more. Stationeries like bookmarks, notebooks and tote bags are also up for browsing and sale.
Porijayi makes a careful selected of home-grown brands who would be displaying their talent and creativity during the event.
What: Porijayi Dugga Dugga
Where: Vicky Gardens, Hindustan Park
When: September 6-8, 2024
Time: 11 am - 9 pm