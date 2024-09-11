Kolkata

Check out this Onam Food Festival in Kolkata

Celebrate Onam in Kolkata with Tamrind’s exquisite Onam Sadhya Menu. This South Indian restaurant rolls out vegetarian and non-vegetarian menus for the patrons. The Veg Thali includes dishes like Sukku vellam, a blend of dry ginger powder and hot water; banana chips, lemon pickle, red rice, Veg stew, Potato raw banana thoran, diced potatoes and raw bananas cooked with a fragrant blend of toasted coconut, ginger, cumin, and green chillies; and more. For the non-vegetarians the fare includes Malabar chicken, Mutton coconut fry, Meen mappas (fish simmered in a rich sauce made with grated coconut, fennel paste, ginger, green chilies, garlic, cardamom, and coconut milk); Ada pardhaman and more.

What: Onam Sadhya Thali

Where: Tamarind

When: Ongoing

Timings: noon – 10 pm

Price per person: Rs 775 + (Veg) / Rs 875+ (Non – Veg)

