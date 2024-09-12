Explore newer flavours at this Anglo-Malabar food pop-up in Kolkata

Indulge in a seven-course gastronomic journey at the Anglo-Malabar Table, curated by chefs Piyush Menon and Bijoyini Sarkar, this exquisite menu showcases the best of Anglo-Indian and Malabar flavours, blending the rich traditions of both regions.

The meal will start with a Kokum cooler; Anglo pork/chicken chilli fry; grilled cafreal marinated galda and pan seared squid stuffed with crab meat cooked in racheado masala and move on to the mains, boasting of watermelon, Bandel cheese salad and curry leaves dressing; houseboat style mutton roast with idiyappams and fisherman's pie with garlic bread. For desserts, one can dig into the Anglo-Indian tipsy pudding and wipe off the plate clean with Pundi rice balls stuffed with coconut and jaggery dipped in coconut milk.

When: September 14 and 15th | 1-4 pm

Where: Aryanabaari Khabarghor, Jodhpur Park, Kolkata

Price for one: INR 2100

Pre-booking mandatory: 7595959042/96745 62633