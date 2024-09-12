Relive your childhood memories with this monsoon food festival in this Kolkata diner

As we sipped a hot cup of freshly made ginger-elaichi tea at Mythh, over -looking the swimming pool at Hotel Hindusthan International, it felt as if the carefree days of yore, when you stole a moment from your busy schedules to chit-chat with friends over tea and fries, were back. Executive chef Prabal Pramanik captured that very essence in the freshly curated monsoon menu called Chai pe Charcha, and we give you an exclusive glimpse of the same.

We started with the Assorted veg pakoda comprising onion and capsicum rings and brinjal fries. The crispy texture of the veggies savoured with myriad sauces hit the right notes from the very start. A staple favourite, the piyaji or onion fritter was next. Rough-cut pieces of onion dipped in gram flour batter and deep-fried till golden brown with a tinge of mildly spicy mint chutney would tingle anyone's taste buds. The mushroom on toast was a cheese lover’s delight with its gooey warm melted cheese with chunks of umami-flavoured mushroom.