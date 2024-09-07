Here's the latest hang-out and dating spot in the town with a pop-culture and Balinese vibe

We settled down for a hearty treat with Chatka Mary — a delectable mocktail made of spicy guava juice with a tangy salt across the rim — and moved on to the Yaki-tori paneer. Served in skewers, the hot tangy paneer cubes with a pungent garlic after-kick and a juicy sweet and sour sauce was the perfect way to begin the course.

Our next appetiser was the Crunchy prawns, a seafood lover’s dream. Soft, succulent, and crispy fried prawns coated with gravy made this dish very delicious. Those who prefer lounging can opt for the Aire Signature pizza loaded with sausages, eggs, capsicum, zingy pizza sauce, and cheese. These thin- crust slices were well paired with Fire on ice mocktail, a concoction of green apple and mint.