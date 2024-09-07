Here's the latest hang-out and dating spot in the town with a pop-culture and Balinese vibe
Were you looking for a cosy den for your first date or a special birthday party? Check out Aire Cafe lounge and restaurant by Ariz Iraqui that will leave you spoilt for choices with its food and photogenic corners. The neon lights and pop colours brightened our mood in this otherwise gloomy monsoon and the carefully selected playlist, ranging from the latest tracks to the classic ones, enhanced the mood further. With seating available inside and on the outer deck, the spacious den can host a grand crowd. And what’s hard to miss is the love-shaped seat which gave off Balinese vibes the instant we spotted it.
We settled down for a hearty treat with Chatka Mary — a delectable mocktail made of spicy guava juice with a tangy salt across the rim — and moved on to the Yaki-tori paneer. Served in skewers, the hot tangy paneer cubes with a pungent garlic after-kick and a juicy sweet and sour sauce was the perfect way to begin the course.
Our next appetiser was the Crunchy prawns, a seafood lover’s dream. Soft, succulent, and crispy fried prawns coated with gravy made this dish very delicious. Those who prefer lounging can opt for the Aire Signature pizza loaded with sausages, eggs, capsicum, zingy pizza sauce, and cheese. These thin- crust slices were well paired with Fire on ice mocktail, a concoction of green apple and mint.
The star of the entire menu was the Mei fun noodles from the main section. The texture of the noodles, unlike any we had tasted, comprised thin rice noodles. replete with chunks of chicken and veggies, this plateful of deliciousness was quickly devoured. Next was the Thai rice, another wholesome bowl of long-grained rice, and small cubes of vegetables like capsicum, bell peppers, tomatoes, and spring onions. The Thai rice was a wholesome dish and could be had with a chicken or fish sider. The diner also serves a great variety of north indian food and their Murgh badami with soft boneless chicken chunks dunked in a cashew-flavoured gravy shouldn’t be missed.
Meal for two: Rs 1,500+ (approx.)
12 noon to 5 am
On 11 J, 5th Floor, East Topsia Road, Mirania Gardens, Tangra