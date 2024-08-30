This Burmese diner in Kolkata celebrates a decade of fine-dining with a limited-edition menu

With the best of flavours curated from around the country, Burmese fine diner Burma Burma celebrated its 10th anniversary recently. To celebrate the milestone, it has launched a limited-edition the Ten Year trail menu, which will be available till September end. From our attendence during the celebrations, we came across these dishes that we recommend you to try out.
We kicked off our culinary journey with the drink Kan lan yay. An invigorating mixture of sugarcane juice, their signature raspberry purée, lime, and nori salt, this sweet drink had a zingy kick because of the nori. To go along with it, we tried a warm bowl of Tar la baw. This soup with fermented and sun dried bamboo broth, ginger, basil, red pumpkin, slow-roasted tomato, and rice vermicelli noodles, was slurped and finished off in no time. Indulging ourselves with a plateful of salad for starters, we tried Steamed rice tofu salad with coriander and shallot oil,which was topped with crunchy garlic and fresh herbs. The chilli after-kick made the salad unique in its flavour profile.
Moving on to the main course, we definitely recommend the Split gill mushroom rice. The rice with split gill mushroom, soy sauce, and a pounded Burmese tomato topping was a complete meal in itself. The savoury mushrooms were well- balanced with the mild tanginess of the tomato. Another unmissable dish was the highway meal parcel. Presented in a way that was a reminder of food served on the highway dhabas, we had steamed rice with mock meat, potato curry, radish pickle, salad, and mushroom chips. The whole platter had a burst of flavours and us feel quite full.
The Citrus tea leaf dessert was the perfect way to wrap up the meal. This tea leaf financier with lemon fermented tea foam, kaffir lime curd, honey Chantilly, honey gel, almond streusel and citrus mango ice cream, was a complete gourmet affair. While the whole dessert was tasty, we bet you cannot keep your hands off the ice cream.
Meal for two: Rs 1,800+. Till September 30. At Park Street.