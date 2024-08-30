This Burmese diner in Kolkata celebrates a decade of fine-dining with a limited-edition menu

We kicked off our culinary journey with the drink Kan lan yay. An invigorating mixture of sugarcane juice, their signature raspberry purée, lime, and nori salt, this sweet drink had a zingy kick because of the nori. To go along with it, we tried a warm bowl of Tar la baw. This soup with fermented and sun dried bamboo broth, ginger, basil, red pumpkin, slow-roasted tomato, and rice vermicelli noodles, was slurped and finished off in no time. Indulging ourselves with a plateful of salad for starters, we tried Steamed rice tofu salad with coriander and shallot oil,which was topped with crunchy garlic and fresh herbs. The chilli after-kick made the salad unique in its flavour profile.