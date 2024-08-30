Calcutta

This Burmese diner in Kolkata celebrates a decade of fine-dining with a limited-edition menu

Here's what we recommend you to try out!
In Frame: Highway Meal Parcel Image Credits: Partha Saha
3 min read

With the best of flavours curated from around the country, Burmese fine diner Burma Burma celebrated its 10th anniversary recently. To celebrate the milestone, it has launched a limited-edition the Ten Year trail menu, which will be available till September end. From our attendence during the celebrations, we came across these dishes that we recommend you to try out.

Kan Lan Yay
Kan Lan Yay Partha Saha
We kicked off our culinary journey with the drink Kan lan yay. An invigorating mixture of sugarcane juice, their signature raspberry purée, lime, and nori salt, this sweet drink had a zingy kick because of the nori. To go along with it, we tried a warm bowl of Tar la baw. This soup with fermented and sun dried bamboo broth, ginger, basil, red pumpkin, slow-roasted tomato, and rice vermicelli noodles, was slurped and finished off in no time. Indulging ourselves with a plateful of salad for starters, we tried Steamed rice tofu salad with coriander and shallot oil,which was topped with crunchy garlic and fresh herbs. The chilli after-kick made the salad unique in its flavour profile.

Steamed rice tofu salad
Steamed rice tofu saladPartha Saha

Moving on to the main course, we definitely recommend the Split gill mushroom rice. The rice with split gill mushroom, soy sauce, and a pounded Burmese tomato topping was a complete meal in itself. The savoury mushrooms were well- balanced with the mild tanginess of the tomato. Another unmissable dish was the highway meal parcel. Presented in a way that was a reminder of food served on the highway dhabas, we had steamed rice with mock meat, potato curry, radish pickle, salad, and mushroom chips. The whole platter had a burst of flavours and us feel quite full.

Split gill mushroom rice
Split gill mushroom ricePartha Saha
The Citrus tea leaf dessert was the perfect way to wrap up the meal. This tea leaf financier with lemon fermented tea foam, kaffir lime curd, honey Chantilly, honey gel, almond streusel and citrus mango ice cream, was a complete gourmet affair. While the whole dessert was tasty, we bet you cannot keep your hands off the ice cream.

Citrus tea leaf dessert
Citrus tea leaf dessertPartha Saha

Meal for two: Rs 1,800+. Till September 30. At Park Street.

Food
Kolkata
food review
Limited Edition Menu
Burmese Food

